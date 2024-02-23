If Handguns Could Talk

This started as a subject line in a Facebook post, accompanied by a photo from somewhere in my past showing a couple of Smith & Wesson Model 19 revolvers, one a 19-3 with a 6-inch barrel and Patridge front sight, the other a 2 ½-inch snubbie 19-5, suggesting they might have some interesting stories to tell.

Likewise, if my first .41 Magnum — a Ruger Blackhawk with a 6 ½-inch barrel — could talk, it would likely tell tales of pretty primitive hunting camps in some crummy locations under less-than-pleasant circumstances.

And so, we keep these sidearms not just for their usefulness but for the sake of rekindling memories of places we’ve been and things we’ve done which we will never see or do again.

I was carrying the 6-inch Model 19 the morning when my companion and I encountered a trio of hikers at a trailhead — it was the opening day of the deer season many decades ago. One of the women was from back east and she quickly launched into a rant about hunters and their guns from where she was seated at the base of a stump. This went on for several minutes until she ran out of wind, at which point I mentioned to her that she was sitting in horse manure. Apparently, if you’re used to spreading it, it’s okay to sit in it. Far be it from me to interrupt a lady in the middle of a tirade!

I took this gun on my first trip to Alaska. It traveled with me from Anchorage to Talkeetna, and a couple of days later to Glennallen, just to see the pipeline. I’ve had it in the tent many times when, in the middle of the night, I would be awakened by the sounds of something nosing around my meager camp. There’s something reassuring about having a .357 Magnum in the middle of nowhere, at zero-dark-thirty when the heavy breathing outside is not from a human!