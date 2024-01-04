In A Blink

The Beginning …

I was fortunate growing up that my mom came from a big family, having six kids, including herself. As it happens, they grew older, got married and had kids of their own. Then those kids grew older, got married and had kids …

My Grandmother always had Thanksgiving and Christmas parties. The Christmas party was always the first Saturday after Christmas. At its peak, over 60 family members showed up for it. It was my favorite Christmas party by far. A large turkey was baked, along with a ham, and 30 pounds of potatoes were peeled, boiled, and mashed, along with the best stuffing and gravy you have ever tasted. Then, there were all the side dishes and desserts. Grandma started baking Christmas cookies the Friday after Thanksgiving. The deer season opener was always the following Monday.