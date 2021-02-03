In the Beginning…

I condensed my Army career down to about 30-seconds of tedious monotone and inquired the same of him. He clearly carried himself like a soldier. He humbly replied that he had logged some 13 years with the British Paras. Now ravenous for details, I pressed further. It seems a not insubstantial subset of those 13 years was actually spent with the 22nd Special Air Service (SAS).

For those who might not be into such things, the SAS is the apex predator among the world’s Special Operations Forces. The U.S. Army’s Delta Force was patterned after the SAS, and Selection (with a capital S) to secure an SAS billet is universally recognized as one of the most arduous undertakings in all of human experience. This quiet little man had been places and done things that normal folk only read about, and even then, only rarely.

The SAS takes their operational security very seriously, even decades afterwards. I posed a few seemingly innocuous questions and got cagey answers. Then I asked about Borneo and the Gurkhas in the early 1960s. I had recently crafted an article about that tidy little war and the details were fresh on my mind. My new buddy’s eyes lit up like he had been electrocuted. “Ah, the Gurkhas,” he exclaimed. “I trained those guys.”

He said there was literally nothing a Gurkha would not do if asked. He said he could likely tell one of them to leap out of a plane without a parachute and they’d do so without hesitation. The Gurkhas are a warrior tribe like no other. They typically have around 140 eligible candidates for every operational slot.

That sparked a delightful conversation about Sterling submachine guns, L1A1 SLR rifles and the L4A4 Bren. What started out as just another elderly patient ended up as a fascinating new friendship with a truly extraordinary guy. They walk among us, my friends, you need only keep a weather eye out to see them.

