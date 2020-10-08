Like the shadows they’re known to hide in, society’s miscreants use the cover of darkness to pounce on their next victim.

It’s 3:00 a.m. and you hear the sound of breaking glass. You reach for your trusty shooter as automatic as rolling over in bed, because you’re trained. Creeping down the stairs to investigate the source, you see a shadow and light it up! Not with gunfire, but with a weapon light, only to recognize your slightly intoxicated college-age son sheepishly grinning because he forgot his keys. By using proper tactics and illumination, you’ve avoided a family tragedy.

While perhaps a little dramatic, incidents like these can and really do happen. But armed with the right gear, like the Inforce Wild2 (Weapon Integrated Lighting Device), they can end in a positive light — pun intended.