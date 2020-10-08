Inforce Wild 2
Providing 1,000 lumens of white light, the Inforce Wild2 is weapon light designed for full-size handguns. Mounting to either 1913 Picatinny or GLOCK Universal accessory underrails with Inforce’s patented crossbar mounting fixture, the Wild2 provides a well-defined hotspot on your target with the perfect balance of secondary light spill.
Made from 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III Mil-Spec hard-anodized finish, the Wild2 measures 3.5" long and weighs just 4.7 oz. with two CR123A batteries. And with a bezel design only 1.1" in diameter, the weapon light is thin enough to not overflow from under your handgun’s barrel.
Activated by large ambidextrous rear paddles, the Wild2 features three light modes — momentary, constant and strobe — and has a run time of up to 1.5 hours. The 1,000-lumen beam is marketed to reach out to 345 yards.
The Wild2 is also durable, impervious to dust, dirt and sand, as well as being waterproof up to 66'. Batteries can be changed with the push of a button and rotating a rear door.