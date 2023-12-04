Inside A Pistolsmith’s Brain

My Filing System

I respect my files; they’re indispensable in my shop. That’s why I take such great care of them. Most people would just say “meh.” But any machinist, tool and die maker will tell you that files can be as vital to a project as any tool or cutter.

Some of my files I’ve had for over 10 years. There are a few reasons they can last long. One is I keep them clean; this keeps them sharp. In my shop, files cut in only one direction, which is the right way. When I was in junior high, my shop teacher, Mr. Woods, would not let us near a machine until we mastered the use of hand tools like the file. I learned to chalk each file to prevent chip loading and how to clean the file and prevent rust. Today, a good Italian-made file like Grobet or U.S.-made Nicholson can run close to $50, more if it’s custom like a checkering file. I must have 50 files in all shapes and sizes, as well as tooth patterns.

For pistol work, I use them for opening up a sight dovetail, cutting a thousandth, cutting a part to fit a project, or checkering. Using a file effectively takes practice. One tip is to use either chalk or soapstone to fill the file’s grooves. This prevents material from sticking to the file, particularly with soft non-ferrous metals like aluminum, brass and gold. Once used, I card my files clean with a brass brush, then oil them to prevent rust. I store my files individually so they won’t nick each other.