Insides On The Outsides

There are things in this world that are hard to measure: the exact path, for example, that a toddler will take to cover any particular distance you ask them to traverse. Things with outsides, like the diameter of a barrel, are, generally speaking, easy. Insides are harder. This is especially true if it’s an irregular cavity such as a chamber with a taper or bottleneck, where just measuring the diameter of the hole won’t tell you what you need to know. For these, there is Cerrosafe.

Available from Brownells, Cerrosafe is a metal alloy with a low melting point (under 200 degrees) used to create a cast (a “positive”) that can then be measured to determine the dimension of the space into which it was poured. Granted, any metal with a low-ish melting point, such as lead, could be poured into a chamber. The problem is that it’s not likely to come back out again without being melted out, which sort of defeats the purpose. What makes Cerrosafe special is that after it is cast, the material shrinks as it cools until it is undersized and can be gently driven out, which has to be done within the first half hour of hardening. After that, it expands until (after one hour) it is the exact dimension of the space into which it was cast and can be measured. It stays that dimension for the next week or so (200 hours, they say), after which it expands to 0.0025″ oversize. Hence why it needs to be removed within 30 minutes: Once it expands, it will be very difficult to remove.