It’s Better To Be Lucky Than Good

‘Twas a Dark and Stormy Night…

I was the air mission commander for a 15-ship air assault flying a CH47D Chinook helicopter. Each of those 15 aircraft carried 33 combat-equipped troops. That’s an entire infantry battalion in the air at one time. As I was AMC, I had the grunt battalion commander, a lieutenant colonel, sitting in my jump seat. It was wintertime, and the snow was falling generously. We were flying under night vision goggles across the Alaskan muskeg.

For reasons that have been lost to history, I was also navigating. I literally have no idea why that was. Typically, as AMC, I would be flying the second aircraft while some wily superhero warrant officer would be serving as map jockey in flight lead. However, this evening, it was inexplicably all me.

This part of Alaska is monotonously flat, and NVGs aren’t just homogeneously awesome. Your field of view is like looking through a pair of toilet paper tubes. The resolution, while hugely better than what might be the case without them, suffers in a land devoid of much contrast. We were flying loose trail nap-of-the-earth at about 155 knots or around 180 mph.

These were the days before GPS and moving map displays. We had a Doppler navigation system that was, no kidding, designed to help astronauts navigate around the moon. It worked okay, but it was neither user-friendly nor terribly reliable. My primary navigation aid was a standard 1:50,000 paper map. I had it carefully folded and had rehearsed the route exhaustively. However, now, with 14 fat Chinooks breathing down my neck, the infantry colonel all up in my personal space, and the weather getting worse by the minute, things began to look bad for the home team. It seemed I was lost.

In my defense, everything looked the same. There weren’t a lot of trees, and the topography was as flat as Chuck Schumer’s personality. Once I misplaced our specific location on the map, things got nothing but worse. With each passing second, we were hurtling someplace at 180 miles per hour. I was clearly doomed.