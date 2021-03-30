I don’t remember the exact words, but I do know my immediate response was an affirmative head nod, followed by a silent “yes, ma’am.” I gripped the 9mm Beretta 92F S Elite more tightly and pressed my left thumb against the pistol frame. Ping! The steel rang.

The 2020 She Never Quit fundraising event, run by the Women’s Outdoor Media Association, brought women from across the country to have fun, shoot and learn from one another. Over the course of three days, each participant had the opportunity to fire 51 different firearms while being coached by professional instructors and competitive shooters.

I came to volunteer (help in the kitchen), take photos and write about the event. To my surprise and delight, after several hours cleaning a bloodied fridge (someone left meat to defrost with nothing underneath it), I was told to report to the range the next morning.

Fittingly, the first guns I fired were rifles. As cliché as it sounds, shooting them felt like home. My head rested naturally on the stock. I pulled the butt into my shoulder. I relaxed. Pistols came next.

The steel targets were close, perhaps five yards away at most. The paint had already chipped off, so only the satisfying “ping” of a bullet striking steel revealed the fate of each shot. Approximately half of my first few shots announced their arrival at the correct and final destination. The instructor at this station advised me to grip the gun more tightly and to press my left thumb (I’m right-handed) against the left side of the pistol frame. I carried these tips through the remainder of the event and was successful most of the time. It was a confidence booster.