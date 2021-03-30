Ask an Expert
When I returned home, I consulted George Harris, co-founder of the SIG SAUER Academy. Though I’ve yet to meet George in person, he’s a dedicated mentor to me and someone I consider family. I wanted to understand why a minor grip adjustment seemed to make such a difference.
We arranged a Zoom call, and he took a look at my grip with my Kimber Micro .380 carry pistol. My hands were for the most part in the correct position. George has a way of instructing that makes sense; he’s able to explain the why and how behind things I observe on the range.
Putting light pressure against the frame with my thumb stopped the gun from going to the left when pressing the trigger. He also recommended I keep my support hand index finger tight under the trigger guard to brace the pistol. This keeps the muzzle from dipping when I pull the trigger.