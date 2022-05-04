Just Another Day at the Office: Part 2

Last week we began our time together discussing what it was like to cut a woman’s head in half with a hand saw. If that strikes you as viscerally shocking you might want to back up and catch that column first. This one will just seem creepy and confusing otherwise. Go ahead, I’ll be here when you get back.

Not everybody can say they’ve sawed someone’s head in half. In fact, under the wrong circumstances such a revelation tossed about nonchalantly might earn you unwanted attention from law enforcement. In my case, it was just a necessary hurdle in my grueling race to become a physician.

Per our discussion last week, my cadaver’s name was Berniece. To look upon her was to imagine what if. She was shaved head to foot and had been drained of her bodily fluids via a generous incision in her neck. Whoever had sewn this wound back together was not destined for a lucrative career in plastic surgery, but it was serviceable enough.

She was stiff and cold as they all were, but she could still help us out in a thousand little ways. Until the day came for us to meticulously disassemble them, we frequently used her hands to help support our dissection guide and “Netter’s Atlas to Human Anatomy”. In quiet moments I imagined where those hands had been.

Berniece looked to be in her early seventies, so balance of probability those hands had been lots of places. They had likely worked hard, wiped noses, spanked bottoms, and hefted grandchildren. They had probably created, crafted, castigated, and killed. It was a sobering thing to ponder.