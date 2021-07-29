Role Reversal

The 21-foot rule also works for us by showing just how dangerous an edged weapon wielding combatant is. If you have managed to draw your gun, and your assailant is at 21 feet or less, and you feel threatened, or the assailant makes a move towards you, you can justify how deadly the situation was and why you shot them.

Cheap, $1 serrated steak knives are the most common edged weapon I’ve observed on the road as a street cop of 27 years. Screwdrivers are the second most used edged weapons in stabbings. Don’t let their innocuous looks fool you.