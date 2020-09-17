Premier manufacturers of fine firearms, Nighthawk Custom and Germany’s Korth Arms partnered in 2016 to bring a new level of revolvers to the American market. Since then, the two have combined their highly respected reputations for performance and quality to produce revolvers with unmatched smoothness, accuracy, dependability and value.

One of the partnership’s latest and most exciting offerings is the .357 Magnum Korth Ranger, available exclusively through Nighthawk Custom.