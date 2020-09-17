Korth Ranger
A 5-shot .357 Magnum, the Korth Ranger was designed as a 4" barreled revolver with a top Picatinny rail for optics and a lower accessory rail for a laser/light — an uncanny combination of what a modern wheelgun should be.
The Ranger sports a skeletonized barrel shroud revealing the cold hammer forged and polished Lothar Walther barrel through precision window cuts. The shroud and frame, featuring two removal panels, are finished in a dark, non-glare diamond-like carbon (DLC) finish, accented by highspeed hammer and DA/SA trigger. Further adding to the Ranger’s looks are beautiful Turkish walnut grips with comfortable finger grips in typical Sheriff Jim Wilson style.
All parts are machined and hand-fitted by expert gunsmiths in Germany, including the skeletonized high-speed hammer and DA/SA trigger. The trigger can be adjusted via Korth’s trigger wheel system, which allows for a smooth or two-stage double action and a light single-action pull depending on user preference. The Ranger’s rear sight is also adjustable for windage and elevation while the protected front sight can be quickly changed for different bullet weights. And for those wheelgunners interested in other calibers, a 9mm auxiliary cylinder is also available and does not require moon clips.