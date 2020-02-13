Laugo Arms Alien Pistol

Taking a new approach to semiautomatic handguns, Laugo Arms designed the Alien without the use of “obsolete locking mechanisms or normal trigger mechanism.” A gas piston delayed blowback pistol, the Alien features a 4.8" fixed barrel with what is advertised as “the lowest bore axis in the world” at 1.7mm (0.03") below grip axis and a slide with reciprocating sides. The upper/middle part of the slide, fitted with iron sights or optics cut, remains stationary.



Combined, these design innovations create a low center of mass for an operation that generates a measured muzzle flip of only 5 degrees for faster follow-up shots and exceptional accuracy. As a comparison, most compensated race guns in this class average a muzzle flip nearly three times as much. Also helping keep the pistol flat when shooting is a two-part alloy frame and weight of nearly 2.5 lbs. when loaded.



Innovations aside, the Alien is just a cool-looking pistol. It sports futuristic, aggressive serrations on the reciprocating slide and a tight checkering pattern on the front-grip to provide an aggressive griping surface. Also notable, the magwell is flared for competition reloads, the trigger features a blade-style safety and an accessory rail sits under the frame for the mounting of lights and lasers.