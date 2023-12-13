Learning to Sew

The human animal is such a curious beast. To learn to do something, we must practice it. They say it takes 10,000 iterations before we can get really good at something. I can only assume that firing nuclear missiles and running for president of the United States are exceptions. Regardless, the only way we currently know of to master a technical task is simply to do it a lot.

“The Matrix” offered a cool alternative. This truly groundbreaking 1999 science fiction opus posited that our reality is really little more than a digital simulation. In that world, if you wanted to master kung fu or learn to fly a helicopter, then some controller just stroked a button, and those skills were instantly uploaded into your consciousness. That’s a cool idea, to be sure, but imagine a world without PowerPoint presentations. Oh, the horror …

While house clearing, computer programming, plumbing and professional football are all dependent upon intensive, intentional practice, some more unsettling professions demand similar stuff. Principal among them is the practice of medicine. That can be discomfiting if you think about it.

I learned my craft in an inner-city emergency room. People are bad. If left to their own devices, they hurt each other with disheartening predictability. That simple fact kept us in training opportunities.

You assume that if you suffer a car wreck near the enormous level 1 trauma center, then the folks who will be working on you once you get to the ER will be the greatest medical minds in the region. Not so. Those great minds are at home asleep. The worker nugs who will be trying to piece you back together are medical students and residents. It really does have to be like that. Were it not for the relentless parade of shredded meat that rolled through those trauma bays, all those little baby doctors could never learn their craft well enough to take care of you or your kids back home in Mayberry. Now, hold that thought …