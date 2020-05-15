Lee Precision APP Is A Winner

Pull, Press, Repeat

Despite my love for Lee, even I was a bit skeptical when I first saw the Lee Automatic Processing Press (APP). In a nutshell, it’s a self-feeding press that allows the operator to simply pull the power grip handle while sizing cast bullets, sizing and de-priming cartridge brass, or de-crimping primer pockets from brass.

Working much like a Magna Star Lube-sizer, the APP pushes bullets through a sizing die from the top by use of a top punch on the down stroke of the lever and dropping the sized bullet below. However, the Lee APP has the advantage of a self-feeding bullet system at a fraction of the price of the Star Lube-sizer. And sizing dies for the Star Lube-sizer are 5-times the price of Lee bushing dies.

So far, I’ve sized thousands of Powder Coated bullets using the Lee APP. Simply put, I love it! And it’s fun to use, which is great, because when asking any bullet caster which task they dread the most, they’ll tell you it’s sizing bullets. But not anymore!