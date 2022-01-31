Less-Lethal Tools For Private Citizens

A Few Cautions

First, make sure it’s legal to carry; in some jurisdictions, a permit is required.

Second, get training. The instruction should include patterns of movement and having your own free hand up in front of your face to shield yourself from accidentally partaking of the spray. Don’t just stand there and expect whoever you spray to fall down screaming and clawing at his face. Pepper spray is normally directed into the face and eyes. Most people will reflexively close their eyes when they take a hit, and eyeglasses or sunglasses can block some of the spray. Even if your assailant does close his eyes against the agonizing burn, pain is known to trigger rage. If he charges toward where he last saw you, and you’re still there … well, if he didn’t want to kill you before he’ll definitely want to kill you now. Hence, spray and move off the line of his attack.

I would strongly suggest you take a class where you “take a hit” yourself, unless you have eye or respiratory issues. There are good reasons for this. You won’t fully understand how it works until you feel it yourself. You want to know you can fight through it and not panic if you catch some in the course of the fight. Suppose you get sued over it, and the attacker becomes a plaintiff with a lawyer who wails in court, “And then the defendant sprayed liquid fire into my poor client’s eyes!” You want to be able to call your instructor to the stand to testify “Oh, for heaven’s sake, the defendant took the exact same stuff in his own eyes during my class.” Pro tip: If you’re going to “take a hit,” have a designated driver along to get you home after class.

You might want to consider owning a selection of pepper sprays for different seasons and places. On a blustery night you won’t have time to test where the wind is blowing before you press the button, and a fogger is more likely to blow back on you than a streamer unit or one dispensing pepper foam. Fogger types dispense a wide cone, better assuring at least some gets into the attacker’s eyes, mouth and nose, but will have shorter range. Streamer and foam or gel seem less likely to contaminate the user and will give you more range. If you’ve seen the danger coming in time, distance is your ally. I know people who’ll carry a fogger unit on their dominant hand side for fast reaction to a very close-range attack, and a streamer unit on their non-dominant side for when they might have time to take advantage of distance. Finally, consider an inert spray unit for practice as part of your pepper spray armory.