Not everybody is enamored with striker-fired half-polymer pistols, and to prove it one only needs to check social media for forums and groups, such as “The Art of The Revolver,” “Friends of Elmer Keith” and “I’m with Roscoe.”

Here they talk about “Gatts.” You know, “Roscoes.” Hardware. Time for a little handgun noir.

Anybody who’s seen Humphrey Bogart in “The Big Sleep” as private dick Phillip Marlow, whose car is equipped with a dropdown dashboard panel stocked with a couple of Colt revolvers, and doesn’t want one of those simply can’t be an American at heart. Marlow was a “shamus.” (More noir.)

There happens to be a rather devoted following for the revolver, whether single- or double-action, primarily six-shot models in calibers sometimes snobbishly dismissed by the current generation of handgunners. What do they know, right?

One hasn’t really lived until they’ve emptied a Colt Detective Special into a silhouette target at seven yards or fired a few rounds through a Smith & Wesson .44 Special at a genuine tin can.