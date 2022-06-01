Life’s Not Fair

Milton died. I showed up for work Monday, and that’s the first thing my nurse said. I felt a little bit ill.

You do what I do long enough and you make some deep connections. I am ever amazed at the intimacy implicit to my job. You close the door to that little exam room and folks will open up about some of the most amazing things. In Milton’s case, he did more for me than I could ever do for him.

Milton was a big strapping guy with a wife and two daughters. Then one day he had a car wreck. When he woke up everything had changed.

I used to have a recurrent nightmare when I worked in the emergency department. In my dream I was driving down the road and suddenly blacked out. When I came to, I was staring into a dazzlingly bright light with some total stranger screaming, “Squeeze my finger! Squeeze my finger!” That actually happened to my friend Milton.

Milton came through the accident with a catastrophic cervical spine injury. He left for work a normal guy. He ended the day a quadriplegic. There’s no putting that back in the box.

What must that feel like? I literally have no idea. Limitations of the language preclude my capturing the raw gravitas of that moment in prose. However, Milton lived it, and he was still freaking awesome.