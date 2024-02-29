Lipsey’s has released an ultra-cool lightweight J-frame revolver designed for deep under-cover carry. Before rolling your eyes and thinking to yourself, “Not another J-frame,” hear me out. This gun was designed by a true gun guy, Lipsey’s Senior Vice President of Product Development Jason Cloessner, and verified by legendary sixgun instructors Darryl Bolke and Bryan Eastridge. It was later tested by a gaggle of gun writers who, in today’s world of polymer pistols, know the wheelgun is still as pertinent as ever … in the right hands, with the right ammunition and with the right training. How’s that for a run-on sentence?

A conference was held in Baton Rouge, La., home of Lipsey’s, where writers shot Lipsey’s Exclusive Smith & Wesson Ultimate Carry J-Frame. The guns were shot long, hard, hot and heavy while testing a variety of ammunition. I’d guesstimate they were shot more in one day than the typical life of most J-frame revolvers, and they held up splendidly. The only malfunctions out of two dozen guns involved the backing out of two screws … which is normal.

Besides in-close shooting, we shot out to distances of 50 yards, hitting 10” steel plates with regularity. It’s a statement about both shooters and the sight set-up of the gun. Made to carry and made to shoot with ease!