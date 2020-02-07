When gun prohibition fanatics get cranked up about more guns translating to more crime and violence, all anybody has to do is point to the recent gun rights rally in Richmond, Va. on the same day the 2020 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show cranked up in Las Vegas.



In Richmond, crowd size estimates ranged from 22,000 to 25,000 legal gun owners and Second Amendment supporters who carried who knows how many loaded sidearms and long guns in the streets around the Capitol. In Las Vegas, the annual SHOT Show Writers’ Day at the Range unfolded with hundreds of gun writers and videographers filming and shooting handguns, rifles and shotguns. For the following four days, tens of thousands of people strolled through the aisles of the Sands Expo Convention Center where they examined and handled many thousands of firearms.



And nobody suffered so much as a hurt feeling in either location.



I skipped the SHOT Show this year due to a bit of surgery in December, but I was able to cover a gun rights rally in Olympia, Wa. where there were enough firearms present to have shamed Dodge City or Tombstone residents in the frontier years.



How does this happen? Well, first you get a bunch of responsible gun owners together, and then turn them loose. They tend to not harm anybody, opting instead to enjoy camaraderie, safe gun handling and shooting, and maybe demonstrating that guns and people who own them aren’t so bad as the Michael Bloombergs of the world would have the public believe.