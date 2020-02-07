Outlaws & Lawmen
Saddle up sixgunners, Uberti has added another smokewagon to its Outlaws & Lawmen series, this one dubbed the Dalton, and it’s a handsome specimen chambered for the .45 Colt cartridge.
A homage to Dalton Gang leader Bob Dalton, the wheelgun is intended to be a historically accurate rendition of the famous revolver found on is body after the fatal gun battle in Coffeyville, Kan. in 1892.
An 1873 single-action Cattleman, the gun sports an engraved 5.5-inch blued barrel with matching 6-shot cylinder, blade front sight and traditional notch rear, one-piece simulated pearl grip and color-case finished frame.
The Daltons provided a textbook illustration about the value of an armed citizenry. Back on Oct. 5, 1892, the Dalton Gang attempted the first broad daylight double bank robbery in Coffeyville, only to discover local citizens didn’t really want their banks robbed.
Emmett and Bob Dalton were in the First National Bank and were headed out the front door when an American Express agent cut loose, according to an online history at Wikipedia. Both Daltons turned back into the bank and out the back door.
Meanwhile, Grat Dalton, Dick Broadwell and Bill Powers were sticking up the Condon Bank. When the shooting started, two hardware stores started handing out guns to the locals, who started shooting. When the smoke cleared, Bob and Grat, Powers and Broadwell were all dead. Emmett had suffered 23 bullet wounds. Three citizens and town Marshal Charles T. Connelly were also killed.
The Dalton looks like it will provide a bit of history for Old West fans.
https://www.uberti-usa.com/outlaws-and-lawmen-revolvers