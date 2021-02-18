Maglite Bundle Packs

Let there be light! Everyone needs a good flashlight for many reasons — security being at the top of the list. After all, how are we to identify potential threats before we can assess the situation? Whether professional, or homeowner, Maglite offers a variety of products for your needs.

Maglite makes throwing light on the scene easy with their bundle packs. With 29 different bundles to choose from, Maglite won’t leave you in the dark. I’ve been a Maglite fan for over 35 years, having carried their rechargeable flashlights for 28 years as a street cop.

All our vehicles have full-size flashlights in them, and I have several smaller flashlights I carry for hunting. Here’s a sampling of bundle packs to help enlighten any bumps in the night for you.