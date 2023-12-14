Make It Fit

Holster Molding & Boning

To hold a handgun in a fixed position when it is holstered, holster makers can mold the holster material, be it leather or synthetic, to match the contours of the specific handgun. When wet, leather is quite pliable and can be stretched and formed into surprising shapes. In the case of holsters, a plastic model of the desired gun is inserted after wetting the leather to allow it to be shaped. The holstered plastic gun is placed between two sheets of resilient material (like ½”-thick dense foam rubber) and squeezed together in a press for 10 seconds. The flexible squeeze forces the leather around the higher contours of the pattern gun, imprinting its basic shape on the inside of the holster. Naturally, it shows on the outside too.

Once the basic shape of the plastic gun is transferred into the leather, detailed shaping is done by hand with smooth tools used to individually press in features not formed in the initial mechanical pressing. This handwork is called boning. The tools must be smooth because wet leather is susceptible to marking and surface tearing. Through boning, a holster maker can tool depressions in the leather to closely engage the gun’s contours and exterior features and make a custom pocket that, once dry, goes a long way toward holding it consistently in the desired position.

Damp leather forms easily, so boning requires no strength. While the leather was wet, it was effortless to bend the double thickness of leather forming the belt loops into a curve that would fit around the gun belt nicely. The amazing thing is how the leather, for the most part, stays in the place you press it.

One could get artsy-fartsy here, but my purpose was to support the gun in a higher position in the pocket, so I created internal shelves inside the holster matching the exterior contours of the pistol and light. I sculpted the leather under and around the front contours of the light and slide and at the back of the trigger guard where it broadens out to the entire width of the frame. I also pressed in the whole ejection port area to serve as a shelf and an anchor. Vertically oriented details were boned in to stabilize the gun from forward and back motion.