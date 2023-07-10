Make It “Just Right”

Fit” is key for the efficient use of a firearm; it’s much more important than people realize. The pistol’s dimensions and shape must match your hand size. Another part of fit is “feel.” For example, when shooting and manipulating the pistol, its sharp corners and edges — hot spots — wear sore spots in various places on your hand. A pistol, or any other tool, that “bites the hand that feeds it” isn’t one you want to spend time with. Getting the ideal feel may require some “dehorning” and/or “melting.”

Using a firearm properly — safely and efficiently — requires lots of repetition, with both dry and live-fire practice. (Ninety percent or more practice should be dry — without firing a live round.) This is especially true for “gun handling” or your manipulation skills. You practice until you can operate the pistol at a subconscious level. This is especially true for “functional” manipulations — reloading and clearing stoppages and malfunctions. The pistol’s slide locks to the rear on an empty magazine. The conscious mind thinks, “Reload.” The subconscious takes over to perform the actions required to reload, freeing the conscious mind to focus on dealing with the threat(s). Developing this level of skill requires thousands of proper repetitions. If every time you cycle the slide, the sharp edges of the rear sight catch and snag your hand, you’re not going to practice as much or as often as needed.

While there are more options for handgun type and size today than ever, you’re probably not going to find “perfect.” Everyone’s hands are different. After choosing the best pistol and spending time with it, its “imperfect” points will be revealed. The cure is to either dehorn the pistol, addressing specific edges or corners, like removing the horns from a bull or melt it, smoothing and rounding every edge and corner. Obviously, you can have a gunsmith perform this task. But it’s an ideal DIY project, requiring minimal equipment. It’s one of the first “custom” modifications I ever performed on a pistol. A warning, though: It is addictive.