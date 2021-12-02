New Beginnings

It wasn’t until Elmer Keith started experimenting with the anemic round that the .38 Special reached full potential. It was also the seed planted for today’s .357 Magnum. Elmer’s design featured a new bullet for the .38, having a flat nose, semi-wadcutter design known as the Lyman/Ideal 358429 and weighing 173 grains. The flat-nose transmitted more energy, producing larger, permanent wound channels than round-nosed bullets commonly used at the time.

Elmer turbo-charged the meek cartridge using 13.5 grains of Hercules 2400 powder. With today’s Alliant 2400 being a tad faster, loads should be reduced to 13.0 grains. I’ve personally shot thousands of this load in heavy .38 and Magnum sixguns. Accuracy is all you can hold, with performance being wonderful. You’d be hard-pressed knowing you weren’t shooting magnum loads. Velocity runs around 1,260 fps from most guns, depending on barrel length.