Moore’s Law Meets Chronographs

Figgerin’ Velocity

Back in the day, before electronics, computers and artificial intelligence, people had to resort to good old-fashioned legwork and math to figure out how fast things go. Big stuff, like trains, was comparatively easy. As long as you had calibrated clocks in both Houston and Santa Fe, you could agree on a start time with the guy at the destination end, send a steam locomotive on its way, and capture the time when the dusty passengers arrived. Simple math would provide at least an average miles-per-hour figure since by that time, we knew the two cities were about 878 miles apart. But what about things moving too fast to see and capture with clocks? Like bullets?

Physics to the rescue. The first “chronographs” made use of the ballistic pendulum concept and some simple physics equations. Momentum is mass times velocity, so if one could measure momentum by seeing how far a bullet could swing a piece of steel of known weight, one could work backward into the velocity number. Clever.

Another solution had a horizontal wheel spinning at a known and constant rate. A ring of paper sticking up around the edges provided a target. When shooting one side, the bullet would exit a little bit off-center on the opposite side. By knowing the speed and diameter of the wheel and measuring how far off-line the exit hole was, you could calculate the velocity.