More Handguns, Yet Fewer Want Them Banned

That’s A Lot Of Hardware!

We confined our remarks above to just handguns, so let’s take a look at shotguns and rifles for the sake of full disclosure.

According to the NSSF report, 2019 saw production of an estimated 2 million rifles of any kind, including semi-automatic modern sporting rifles. Add to that the 301,000 rifles that were imported last year and it amounts to a lot of hardware.

Then come shotguns; NSSF estimates 480,000 smoothbores were manufactured in the U.S. during 2019. In addition, 678,000 shotguns were imported last year, including semi-autos, pump guns, double-and single-barrel break actions and tactical shotguns.

This is where Insider Online gets to declare, “Stop Right There!” We turn your attention to the FBI Uniform Crime Report (UCR) for 2019, which we discussed a couple of months ago, right after it was released.

Of the estimated 13,927 people murdered last year, the UCR says 10,258 suffered gunshot wounds. But of those victims, only 364 were confirmed to have been killed with rifles and only 200 were killed with shotguns. There were at least 3,326 people shot dead with “other guns or type not stated.” What can be said without fear of correction is that rifles and shotguns account for a fraction of all murders. This has been the pattern for as long as we can remember, and that’s a long time.

Now comes the question: If so few people are murdered with rifles in any given year, why is there a rush by the gun control crowd to ban modern sporting rifles completely? They’re the most popular long gun in the country today, with an estimated 19.8 million of them in private hands, according to the NSSF report. Indeed, in 2018, about half of all rifles produced in the U.S. were modern sporting rifles.

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2019/crime-in-the-u.s.-2019/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-11.xls