More Than Equal

A Long, But Good Day

The course of fire started with warm-up drills to make sure we had efficiency of movement. We learned two methods on how to move clothing out of the way with the opposite hand while reaching for the gun with your strong hand — grab and pull from across or behind or take your thumb and sweep the clothing out of the way. With two instructors, there was plenty of individual attention and time to make adjustments.



After dry-firing we moved on to the “bullet hole drill” by shooting one round at a time, drawing from the holster and trying to cut the hole. This drill was intended to make sure the skills were there for us.



The next drill was the Walk Back, so we could see what our shooting capability was at different distances. Starting at 3 yards, we took 5 shots, then moved to the 5-yard line and took another 5 shots. From there, we progressed to the 10-yard line and moved back in 5-yard increments from the target all the way to the 25-yard line, taking 5 shots each time to determine where accuracy dropped off. I found what looked scary at 7 or 10 yards is not nearly as scary as 20 or 25 yards, and my groups got much smaller throughout the course of the day, building my confidence.



We then incorporated verbalizing and scanning for additional threats (the situational awareness lifestyle). I learned about stepping off the X, to the left, the right, never shooting from the same place twice, pivoting and turning. From there we focused on how to shoot from cover and concealment and how to properly lean out from cover without exposing too much of your body.



Day two started with more drills from a variety of positions and scenarios. We strapped on ankle holsters, drew from kneeling positions, and then fought to a standing position from a seated or kneeling position and learned to create distance from the target. But the drill getting my attention the most was one for if you’re knocked down, how to access the pistol safely out of the holster, accurately fire and fight back up to a standing position while never taking your eyes off the target.