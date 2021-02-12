Okay, we’ll admit it right up front; one day this correspondent is going to retire — but that doesn’t mean I won’t be packing. And since I may want to go fly fishing in Montana or tour down the Oregon Coast, the idea of national carry reciprocity just makes sense.

Following up on Insider’s Jan. 22 report regarding the proposed National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act introduced by North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson last month, the legislation is getting some heavyweight support from the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA).

We were advised recently via email about an online USCCA petition “urging support for the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which has already received over 80,000 signatures in the first two weeks.” That was a couple of weeks ago, so the petition likely now has even more signatures.

What about reciprocity? Insider has carried in numerous states on a Washington or Florida license. We drove once from eastern Montana to Washington and never had to worry about violating a law as a state line was crossed. Some years ago, while attending a boating law enforcement conference in Michigan, we drove halfway up the state “cocked and locked.” Our license is honored in Indiana, and the Florida license is honored in Wyoming.

However, Oregon and California are out. We could get sacked in other states as well — New Jersey, New York and Maryland for example — so national reciprocity seems like a pretty good idea whose time has come.

USCCA, with more than 540,000 members across the country, has joined other groups to support Hudson’s legislation. Tim Schmidt, the group’s founder and president, explained the problem:

“The current patchwork of state and local laws is overly complex for even the most conscientious concealed carry permit holders,” Schmidt said. “It puts law-abiding citizens at risk of being charged with a crime or worse, being left in a situation where they cannot defend themselves or their families.”

Opponents argue reciprocity would allow criminals to cross state lines to commit crimes, which is a remarkably stupid contention because bad guys already do this. USCCA, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and other gun rights groups support Hudson’s measure.

https://action.usconcealedcarry.com/

https://hudson.house.gov/press-releases/hudson-introduces-bipartisan-national-concealed-carry-reciprocity-bill