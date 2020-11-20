New Jersey ‘Regulatory Scheme’ Draws Federal Lawsuit

For years, law-abiding gun owners in New Jersey have been treated ruefully by state lawmakers and the officials responsible for issuing permits to carry, thanks to a state requirement that applicants provide something called “justifiable need” to qualify for a carry permit.

Of course, in most jurisdictions, one can never provide enough “justifiable need” to be able to pack a loaded handgun in public for personal protection. Under this system, Garden State officials have effectively denied the citizens of their Second Amendment rights. But earlier this month, a trio of gun rights organizations and two private citizens took the state to federal court and the case just might wind its way upward to the newly conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

The Second Amendment Foundation, New Jersey Second Amendment Society and Firearms Policy Coalition filed a 47-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. This column knows the main players — SAF’s Alan Gottlieb, NJ2AS President Alexander Roubian and FPC’s Brandon Combs — and they’re not doing this for amusement. They believe they have a good case and have turned loose three experienced attorneys to pursue it. And with a re-shaped Supreme Court and federal courts, there are some far-reaching implications.

New Jersey isn’t the only gulag with prickly permit requirements. Officials in Maryland, California, New York, Massachusetts and elsewhere have the same kind of arbitrary authority over the exercise of the constitutional right “to bear arms.” Whether these people like it or not, when the high court handed down its 2010 ruling in McDonald v. City of Chicago, it incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment. They may have preferred to ignore it, but the Second Amendment now applies to every state, and all of the gun control laws in those states.

https://www.saf.org/saf-files-federal-lawsuit-challenging-restrictive-new-jersey-carry-laws/

https://www.saf.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/01-Complaint.pdf