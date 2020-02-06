New Mossberg MC2c
A Compact Follow-up With Full Potential
What’s the first thing to pop into your head when you hear mention of Mossberg?
Pump-action shotguns, right? Makes sense, as they are the world’s largest shotgun manufacturer. But last year, Mossberg made a big splash when announcing the release of their first semi-auto pistol — and just the second handgun in their 100-year history — the MC1sc.
“SC” for sub-compact, the MC1 is a striker-fired, polymer-framed 9mm pistol, and despite Mossberg’s lack of history in the handgun market, it was a huge success thanks in part to its affordable price tag. Keeping their innovative spirit and momentum rolling, Mossberg released another 9mm pistol this year, dubbed the MC2c.
Biggie Smalls
Dropping the “S” from the name, the Mossberg MC2c is a compact-sized version of the MC1sc. While still a striker-fired, polymer-framed 9mm pistol, the longer frame and double-stack steel magazines provides more firepower than its smaller brother.
Shipped with two magazines, including a 13-round flush fit and a 15-round extended with orange followers, the MC2c offers impressive capacity for concealed carry and home defense while maintaining a slim 1.1" wide profile.
Those who carry know ease of concealment begins with the size of your shooter. Just 0.07" wider, 0.6" taller, 0.85" longer and 2 oz. heavier (unloaded) than the MC1sc, the MC2c will feel right at home in any holster or nightstand drawer.
Officially, the compact proportions of the MC2c are an overall length of 7.1" with 3.9" barrel, a height of 4.9", width of 1.1" and empty weight 21 oz. Those are smaller or the same as the popular slimline GLOCK 48.
Feature Set
In addition to its compact size, the MC2c sports ergonomic features, including a palm-swell frame with 1911 grip angle and Mossberg’s signature aggressive texturing for a firm grasp when shooting. The magazine release, as well as the model-optional cross-bolt safety, is reversible to accommodate right- and left-handed shooters.
Atop the frame, the stainless-steel slide has aggressive multi-angled serrations in the front and rear to provide a positive grip during slide manipulation while low profile, snag free three-dot white sights allow for easy acquisition on target.
The flat-profile trigger, with integrated blade safety, measures 5.5 lbs. with a short tactile reset and reduced overtravel for a crisp, clean break and smooth take-up sure to aid in accuracy and quick follow-up shots.
Introduced in the MC1sc, the MC2c is also designed with Mossberg’s Safe Takedown System (STS) in which the striker assembly is removed from the rear of the slide to disassemble the pistol without pulling the trigger for safe cleaning and maintenance
Follow-Up Success
With similar features and affordability, I’d be surprised if the MC2c wasn’t a follow-up success to the MC1sc. Those who are seeking a slim, compact-sized 9mm carry gun with increased capacity now have another option.
Speaking of options — the MC2c is available in five initial offerings, including two finishes: black DLC and bead-blasted stainless two-tone, along with or without a cross-bolt safety and TRUGLO Tritium PRO Sights. MSRP is $490–$595, depending on model.
For more info: www.mossberg.com, Ph: (203) 230-5300
Subscribe To American Handgunner