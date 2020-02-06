New Mossberg MC2c

What’s the first thing to pop into your head when you hear mention of Mossberg?



Pump-action shotguns, right? Makes sense, as they are the world’s largest shotgun manufacturer. But last year, Mossberg made a big splash when announcing the release of their first semi-auto pistol — and just the second handgun in their 100-year history — the MC1sc.



“SC” for sub-compact, the MC1 is a striker-fired, polymer-framed 9mm pistol, and despite Mossberg’s lack of history in the handgun market, it was a huge success thanks in part to its affordable price tag. Keeping their innovative spirit and momentum rolling, Mossberg released another 9mm pistol this year, dubbed the MC2c.

