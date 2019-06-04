As for general mechanical feel, rack the slide and you’ll sense a bit more resistance than what you’re used to. Fire it and you’ll notice a couple more things right away: Gone is the bark and push of the .45 ACP. And in its place is a healthy but very manageable recoil from a 9mm. Gone is any semblance of strong muzzle flip. And in its place is a mild upward snap that falls right back into place. The .45 version of the Defender had some kick to it, yes, but it was never outrageous, thanks to the excellent, finger-grooved, rubber stocks. So with a less powerful round, there’s of course even more control.