Action Enhancement Trigger for the Hellcat

Apex Tactical Specialties

Apex Tactical Specialties releases the Action Enhancement Trigger for the Hellcat from Springfield Armory. The package includes the Apex trigger, Apex Sear Spring and Apex Striker Spring. When installed, these will improve the feel of the trigger pull while reducing trigger travel and pull weight appropriate for a duty or carry pistol. The Action Enhancement Trigger is a direct drop-in replacement of the factory polymer trigger and springs of the Hellcat. MSRP: $79.95 to $89.95. For more info: (623) 322-0200, ApexTactical.com