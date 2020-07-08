New Products September/October 2020 Issue

Enter To Win Outlaws & Lawman "DOC" 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Prize Package!

Dual Mic Radians

Radians’ R-3200 Dual Mic is an electronic sound amplification earmuff. Two independent microphones pick up and amplify low sound level noises while compressing sounds exceeding safe levels. The R-3200 folds for easy storage and includes a 3.5mm stereo input jack and a patch cable that works with most smart devices. For more info: (877) 723-4267.

www.radians.com

Holsters and Mag Carriers for the FN 503

CrossBreed Holsters

CrossBreed Holsters now offers Holsters and Mag Carriers for the FN 503. The FN 503 is designed as a compact, easy-carry, quick draw pistol with a 6- or 8-round magazine capacity. CrossBreed models for the FN 503 includes the Hybrid MT2 Holster, the SuperTuck, the MiniTuck, The Reckoning, Freedom Carry, Appendix Carry, SnapSlide, DropSlide, SuperSlide, Modular Belly Band, Purse Defender, the Cargo Pocket Rocket, The Gideon Pocket Mag Carrier, OWB Mag Carrier, Tuckable IWB Magazine Carrier and more. For more info:(888) 732-5011.

www.crossbreedholsters.com

CUMA Kage

TOPS Knives

The CUMA Kage is a short sword from TOPS Knives. Designed by martial artist and self-defense instructor Sijo Waysun Johnny Tsai, the Kage has a 15.5″-long blade made of 1095 RC 56-58 steel and a well-contoured handle. OAL is 24″. Fullers and holes were added to the handle to lighten the weight of the sword. The CUMA Kage comes with a Kydex sheath and a leather dangler. Use it as a wall hanger, an unconventional home-defense weapon or a short sword. For more info: (208) 542-0113.

www.topsknives.com

Home Defense Kit Pepper Spray Launcher

SABRE Red

The SABRE Home Defense Kit Pepper Spray Launcher with Live and Practice Projectiles is designed to deter a home intruder by creating an even greater distance between you and the threat. It’s accurate up to 66 feet — releasing up to seven projectiles of SABRE maximum strength pepper powder that bursts on impact up to 175 feet. For more info: (800) 325-9568.

www.sabrered.com

GTM-122/DB BOHO

GTM Original

The GTM-122/DB BOHO CCW shoulder purse from GTM Original features unique Bohemian styling with a debossed butterfly pattern with chrysanthemums. In camel-colored South American cowhide, the bag includes interior pockets and exterior pockets to provide easy access to the holster compartment. Other features include an 11-ply steel cable embedded into the strap, special padding to prevent imprinting, antique brass color metal hardware, nylon coil zippers, RFID protection in the interior zippered pocket and more. For more info: (847) 446-0700.

www.gtmoriginal.com

New Pistol Magazine Case

MTM Case-Gard

Use MTM Case-Gard’s Pistol Magazine Case in your range bag, gun safe, or wherever you need to store your pistol’s magazines. It holds up to five double-stack magazines. Its low-profile, compact design takes up minimal space in gun safes and storage lockers. The case is portable and allows you to be organized for range days. The clear-smoke finish easily shows what’s inside. You can also stack one case atop another. For more info: (937) 890-7461.

www.mtmcase-gard.com

CompM5b

Aimpoint

The Aimpoint CompM5b is a high performance red dot sight. It can withstand tough handling and environmental conditions without added weight to the user’s equipment. With the CompM5b, a user can adjust the reticle position to compensate for ballistic drop for the distance to the target. It comes with interchangeable turrets for different calibers of ammo at different target distances. It also offers wind or lead compensation adjustment.

For more info: www.aimpoint.com

FN 503

FN America LLC

Inspired by the FN 509 family, the slim, 9mm striker-fired FN 503 has been built to conceal quickly and discreetly. It has a 3.1″-barrel with recessed target crown, enlarged controls and soft recoil and FN 509-style low-profile iron sights. The all-new skateboard tape-style grip texture provides carry comfort and the all-metal trigger breaks crisply and consistently with an average 5-lb. trigger pull. It ships with one six-round magazine with pinky extender, and one eight-round magazine with grip sleeve in FN’s standard soft-sided zippered case. For more info: (703) 288-3500.

www.fnamerica.com

Instinct Catalyst

Franchi

Franchi expanded its female-centric Instinct Catalyst line with a 20-ga. over/under shotgun offering. Built to proportionally fit the smaller stature of female shooters and hunters, the Instinct Catalyst adopts specific cast, length-of-pull, drop and comb requirements for quick shouldering and a precise cheek weld. The 20-ga. over/under features an A-grade satin walnut stock and forend, an all-steel, case-hardened receiver and gloss blue 26″ barrel. It comes with three chokes (IC/M/F) and a wrench. OAL is 43″; weight is 6.8 lbs. For more info: (800) 264-4962.

www.franchiusa.com

Ambidextrous Sweat Shield 2-in-1 Holster

Remora Holsters

The Ambidextrous Sweat Shield 2-in-1 Holster is a combination of two of Remora’s holster styles: the Ambidextrous Sweat Shield Holster and the Remora 2-in-1 Holster. The combination holster keeps body oils and sweat away from the upper slide of the gun. At the same time, it also protects the user from “hammer gouge” or similar irritations. For more info: (239) 316-7770.

www.remoraholsterstore.com

Performance Eyewear

Leupold & Stevens

Leupold & Stevens has introduced Performance Eyewear, an eyewear line taking full advantage of Leupold’s 113 years of optics manufacturing expertise. Five styles were launched: the Katmai, Becnara, Packout, Switchback and Tracer. All are made from lightweight, ballistic-rated materials and ships with scratch-resistant polarized lenses same as Leupold’s sporting optics. Three of the five styles — the Packout, Tracer and Switchback (in photo) — meet or exceed ANSI Z87.1 high-velocity impact standards for eye protection. For more info: (503) 526-1400.

www.leupold.com

Bear Edge 61121

Bear & Son Cutlery

The Bear Edge 61121 is a durable EDC pocketknife with a fast action and tough blade. Its hollow ground 33/8″ tanto blade is made of 440 stainless steel. The blade can be swiftly deployed by pushing the thumb studs or the exposed blade trigger. A sideliner lock ensures the blade remains in place once the knife is open. This black and red, spring-assisted knife with aluminum handle weighs 3.9 oz. and measures 81/2″ long open and 47/8″ closed. It includes a glass breaker and a reversible pocket clip. For more info: (256) 435-2227.

www.bearandsoncutlery.com

Black Label A-5

MTR Custom Leather

The Black Label A-5 is just like MTR Custom Leather’s A-5 holster, but upgraded with exotic leather — full black tiger shark with a burnt red full stingray inlay. The Black Label A-5 is custom hand-molded to your firearm for better retention. Other features include a leather-reinforced mouthpiece for easy re-holstering, full-combat grip accessibility to allow instant shooting grip, molded sight rail to prevent snags on draw, full slide/barrel coverage, a sweat shield/body shield to keep body oils/sweat away from the gun and protect user from sharp edges of the gun. For more info: (336) 879-2166.

www.mtrcustomleather.com

CCP M2

Walther Arms

Walther’s CCP M2 in .380 Auto is the only polymer-framed pistol featuring Softcoil Gas technology that improves user experience by reducing overall felt recoil and allowing the slide to be easily manipulated regardless of hand strength. Features include low-profile three dot sights, a Picatinny accessory rail, an ambi magazine release button, ergonomic grip, front and rear slide serrations and more. The pistol comes with two eight-round magazines and is offered in black, stainless or Angel Blue finish. For more info: (479) 242-8500.

www.waltherarms.com

