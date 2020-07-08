New Products September/October 2020 Issue

GTM-122/DB BOHO
GTM Original
The GTM-122/DB BOHO CCW shoulder purse from GTM Original features unique Bohemian styling with a debossed butterfly pattern with chrysanthemums. In camel-colored South American cowhide, the bag includes interior pockets and exterior pockets to provide easy access to the holster compartment. Other features include an 11-ply steel cable embedded into the strap, special padding to prevent imprinting, antique brass color metal hardware, nylon coil zippers, RFID protection in the interior zippered pocket and more. For more info: (847) 446-0700.
www.gtmoriginal.com