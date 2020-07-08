New Products September/October 2020 Issue

CCP M2

Walther Arms

Walther’s CCP M2 in .380 Auto is the only polymer-framed pistol featuring Softcoil Gas technology that improves user experience by reducing overall felt recoil and allowing the slide to be easily manipulated regardless of hand strength. Features include low-profile three dot sights, a Picatinny accessory rail, an ambi magazine release button, ergonomic grip, front and rear slide serrations and more. The pistol comes with two eight-round magazines and is offered in black, stainless or Angel Blue finish. For more info: (479) 242-8500.

www.waltherarms.com

