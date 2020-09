Roy Huntington’s days as a cop may be over, but the new Streamlight Stinger 2020 has him wishing the high-performance flashlight had existed when he was still on duty. With 2,000 lumens, three beam settings and an ergonomic form, the flashlight is sure to light up your world!

For more info: streamlight.com, Ph: 1 (800) 523-7488

