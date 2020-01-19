If you’re familiar with drop-in trigger kits for AR-style or bolt action rifles, you’ll feel right at home with this Drop-In Trigger System. I’d recommend you view the videos on their website offering an overview of the system, installation tips and some history. Custom pistolsmith Mark Dye has been developing this system for the past 10 years and has worked closely with Nighthawk Custom over the past two as he and the company invested thousands of hours into research and development. The unit is in production and available now!



I’ll be installing my test unit into a 1911 for some hands-on shooting and doing a follow-up video so you can see what we discover right along with us!



For more info: www.nighthawkcustom.com