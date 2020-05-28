Nighthawk Tactical Ready Series Pistols

Hearing the name Nighthawk Custom will instantly have one thinking of top-tier custom guns built by one of the most respected manufacturers in the industry. Their mantra “One Gun, One Gunsmith” serves them well by serving the customer even better.

Founded in 2004 by four talented individuals with unbridled passion for 1911s, Nighthawk has since grown to approximately 65 full-time employees. They manufacture pistols, revolvers and tactical shotguns built on the Remington 870 platform, and one thing is certain, purchasing a Nighthawk firearm means you’re arguably holding the finest quality shooter money can buy.