Nighthawk Tactical Ready Series Pistols
New High-Capacity 1911s
Hearing the name Nighthawk Custom will instantly have one thinking of top-tier custom guns built by one of the most respected manufacturers in the industry. Their mantra “One Gun, One Gunsmith” serves them well by serving the customer even better.
Founded in 2004 by four talented individuals with unbridled passion for 1911s, Nighthawk has since grown to approximately 65 full-time employees. They manufacture pistols, revolvers and tactical shotguns built on the Remington 870 platform, and one thing is certain, purchasing a Nighthawk firearm means you’re arguably holding the finest quality shooter money can buy.
Tactical Ready Series
New for 2020, Nighthawk Custom’s Tactical Ready Series (TRS) line was designed as the answer to the call for high-capacity pistols. However, Nighthawk being Nighthawk, it didn’t mean polymer. Sticking with fully machined steel frames and slides, the TRS series features two 9mm double-stack 1911s with 17-round capacity.
The first is the Commander-frame TRS Commander, with an overall length of 7.76″, height of 5.81″ and empty weight of 36.7 oz. The monolithic slide with full-length dust cover houses a 4.25″ match-grade barrel and is topped with a tritium front sight and black Heinie Ledge Straight Eight rear sight. A lightweight aluminum trigger and high-cut front strap, along with non-abrasive dimpling on the frame and slide provide a comfortable shooting grip.
Second is line is the full-size, Government-frame TRS Comp — named for its integrated compensator made popular by Fire Hawk. Measuring 8.47″ long and weighing 39.6 oz, the TRS Comp has a 5″ barrel with an 18K gold bead front sight and the same Heinie Ledge Straight Eight rear sight. Along with its weight, the compensator works to reduce muzzle flip, allowing quicker and more accurate follow-up shots. And like the TRS Commander, the TRS Comp also sports matching frame and slide dimpling.
Both TRS pistols are finished in black nitride and dehorned to remove sharp edges for a snag-free design.
Unrivaled when it comes to quality guns, the new TRS Series combines high-capacity and Nighthawk Custom innovation to create a pair of unparalleled handguns ready for carry or the range.
Pricing on the Nighthawk Custom TRS series is $3,999 for the TRS Commander and $4,599 for the TRS Comp.
For more info: www.nighthawkcustom.com, Ph: (870) 423-4867