Make no mistake about it, a two-handed grip on a handgun is more accurate than a wavering one-handed grip. The latter is exactly what happens when you’re trying to juggle your flashlight with one hand while holding your gun with the other. Wouldn’t it be easier and more tactically sound to have a light/laser mounted on your gun?

While lights and lasers are common on handguns of those who carry, few models are available for popular slim and subcompact pistols. Seeing a gap in the market, Nightstick has filled the void with their new TSM-series of weapon lights.