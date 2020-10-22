TSM-11G & TSM-13G
Designed for subcompact pistols with accessory rails, the new Nightstick TSM-11G and TSM-13G weapon lights are equally small and low profile while offering big features.
Mounting under the barrel and around the front of the trigger guard, the weapon lights feature a 150-lumen LED white light beam and a daylight-visible Class IIIa 532nm green laser. Combined, the flashlight and laser allow gun owners to clearly identify and quickly acquire their target up to 340' away — well beyond self-defense range. Ambidextrous side-activation switches provide tactile, click actuation for constant-on and momentary modes of light-only, laser-only and both light and laser.
Powered by an integrated, rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the TSM weapon lights can be charged by way of a provided magnetic MagMate USB cable, eliminating the need to replace the battery or remove the weapon light for charging. Flashlight run time is estimated at 45 minutes of continued use.