No Doubt At All

It’s just about one more trip around the sun for me, as we approach that most special of all holidays; my 74th Christmas, as it turns out, and by no small coincidence, my sister’s 77th, a fact longtime readers already know.

We share the same Christmas Day birthday, and we’ve both been listening to Christmas songs for almost the past two months, which is some kind of torture.

It has definitely been an eventful year, with some good hunting tales and a couple that weren’t so hot. But I confirmed the mountains are still steep — and getting steeper — the campfires are still warm even when shared with ghosts of seasons past, and bacon sizzling in a cast iron skillet still smells and tastes as good as it did decades ago.

Late last month, I stumbled across something on Facebook which seemed to bring so many things into perspective. I don’t know who the author was, but the holiday season message is by far the most poignant thing I’ve read in some great while. It just might be the “golden rule” of the holiday season.

“Someone you know,” the statement read, “is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter or son. Others are preparing for their last. Regardless of the specifics, remember that this season of joy is often times a season of sorrow for many. Be kind, be generous, give love, give help; if nothing else, just don’t give people a hard time.”

Take time to call your pals. I’ve got an old newspaper friend whose birthday is Dec. 24, and we always try to spend a few minutes on the phone. A couple of years back, he shared details of a misadventure involving a mule deer buck he shot with a muzzleloader that left me laughing hysterically because nobody could make up such a tale. There was a buck I conked near his house on a different occasion which led me to believe in Zombie deer. I shot that buck with a rifle and a handgun, and the doggoned deer just would not stay shot! Where was Elmer Keith with his .44 Magnum when I really needed him?

Remind your family you love them and keep them close.

I plan to spend at least part of Christmas at the loading bench, putting together ammunition for my vintage Colt Diamondback. I recently rediscovered this sixgun has a particular fondness for a 125-grain JHP ahead of a dose of HP-38, and I now have about a hundred polished empties awaiting my attention.

If you must play “last-minute-Santa” to someone, get ‘em a box of ammunition or, better yet, a subscription to American Handgunner or GUNS (or both!) for 2024.