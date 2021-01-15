New Binocular from GPO
Insider is a sucker for good optics, especially binoculars, since my eyes are not nearly as sharp as they were 25 years ago.
German Precision Optics (GPO) is expanding their RangeGuide rangefinder binocular series with a new 8x50 porro prism model. Full disclosure, I own a pair of GPO binoculars and they came in handy last fall when I zeroed on a nice buck my brother eventually shot.
The new RangeGuide can precisely range on reflective targets out to almost 1-3/4 miles, and a typical deer out to 766 yards — which is impressive! This new model is 6.3” tall, weighs 35.2 oz, offers three readings per second and has a 345-foot field of view at 1,000 yards.
It also has a magnesium frame, diopter adjustments on both left and right sides, user-friendly center focus and a tough armor coating.
https://gpo-usa.com