Obey The Law!

I am not a lawyer (and I don’t even play one on TV), so don’t take this article as legal advice. We’re all responsible for knowing the specifics of our local laws, so do your own homework! With that said, let’s explore some self-defense legal concepts to get you started on your self-defense legal journey.

Experience as a police officer and a CWP instructor has taught me most people (including attorneys) have very little knowledge concerning the laws and what can happen if they violate them. Many believe if they’re involved in a situation requiring the defensive use of their handgun the law will be on their side. They tend to believe the training received in their CWP class covers them. All you have to do is explain what happened and you’ll receive a get out of jail card, pass “Go” and collect $200. False!

I can tell you my law enforcement training and experience coupled with my instructor certification made me feel confident in my knowledge. I had responded to many critical incidents and seen firsthand what was involved. I was wrong!

It wasn’t until I read Andrew Branca’s book, The Law of Self Defense Principles, my eyes were opened to just how complicated and hazardous the laws of self-defense can be. Branca is a guest instructor and subject matter expert on self-defense law at the FBI’s National Academy at Quantico, the SIG SAUER Academy, an NRA Certified Instructor, an IDPA Charter/Life member (IDPA #13) and a Master-class competitor in multiple IDPA divisions. As a certified instructor with the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) system he teaches lawyers how to argue self-defense cases, and has published books including state law supplements for each of the 50 states. Since reading Branca’s book, I’ve completed his course on the Laws of Self Defense and the state-specific course for South Carolina.

Branca’s book covers the laws of self-defense in easy, layman’s terms, and the many examples he cites bring the laws to life. He shows what the major elements are, covers them in detail and even explains how those elements can be used against you after a self-defense shooting.