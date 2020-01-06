Enter To Win Glock 48 Pistol Prize Package!

"Old West” patina on
new guns

Written By Roy Huntington
2020
0

“If you read my Insider about putting a classic “Old West” patina on new guns (American Handgunner, Insider, March/April 2020), here’s a bunch of extra photos I had from the process. We didn’t have much room in the magazine, so there might be ideas or things you see which will answer questions you might have in your mind’s eye! They pretty much show different progressive steps in the process of aging the handgun and one shot of the “finished” rifle with patina. I hope you enjoy it, and do your own too. If you have any questions, drop me a note at [email protected] and I’ll get back to you.


Proof if you put the “aged” cowboy gun in the right location it looks right at home. That pretty
single action there didn’t get any artificial aging and is an older Italian clone Roy has.

2020
0

