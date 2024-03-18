Nylon Options

Not resting on their laurels, Diamond D Outdoors recently launched a new ballistic-strength nylon version called the Denali LIGHT Chest Holster. This holster is designed for semi-autos that not only accommodate a reflex sight but also a tactical light under the barrel. Customers were asking for a chest holster for their semi-autos with optics and accessories attached. Diamond D Outdoors listened and delivered. This is an ultra-light designed holster with a universal fit for up to 6″ barrel length. If your semi-auto doesn’t have a 6″ barrel, no worries; an optional foam insert is available to fill space if needed, which will allow a custom fit regardless of barrel length or size of light attached. A magazine pouch also comes standard for a quick reload if things go south. The safety strap can be adjusted to accommodate different designs as well. This has been a very practical, no-nonsense and user-friendly manner to carry a semi-auto.

As my wife and I drive around the farm in our side-by-side, we occasionally bump into a coyote out meandering in the fields. Since we’ve been working on food plots and other farm-related chores, I’ve been reluctant to pack a sidearm. After about the third coyote we came across, I started packing the GLOCK 10mm auto, and it remains at the ready inside the Denali LIGHT chest holster. This system is most comfortable and keeps the gun protected with easy access. The next coyote we see will not be so lucky.

Subscribe To American Handgunner