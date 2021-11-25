Party Like There’s No Tomorrow

Oddly, it was early Saturday afternoon that was invariably the most fascinating. The typical MO involved the obligatory massive frat party the night before. Something would happen, the victim would pass out, and then they would come see me at work early afternoon Saturday after the buzz wore off. I’m neither clever nor creative enough to make this stuff up.

Our hero sat in a chair in Room 7, the procedure room at the clinic. It’s part playroom and house of horrors. Over the years, I’ve seen some of the most fascinating stuff there. This particular afternoon was frankly epic.

He seemed at ease when first we met. He reclined in the chair, his eyes closed and his face toward the ceiling. As I do several dozen times a day, I simply asked what brought him in to see me.

School had recently wrapped for the semester, and the party was commensurately epic: booze, music, girls, and mayhem aplenty. This throw down had everything but a defibrillator and a fire truck.

The young man had been behind the frat house with his buddies when somebody threw a Budweiser bottle against the back brick wall. The brown glass container predictably exploded and the kid got something in his eye. A buddy vigorously irrigated his eye with a nearby garden hose. By now, most thoroughly wasted, he made his way upstairs to his room and passed out.

He told me he slept well that night. He awakened with the obligatory splitting headache and some blurred vision, but was otherwise apparently no worse for wear. A short while after he began stirring his eye became seriously irritated, so he came to see me.

I gently and innocently donned a pair of gloves and pried open the eyelid of the affected eye. I was greeted by a shard of Budweiser bottle protruding from his cornea. The human pupil is typically circular. His was a trapezoid. The area of his cornea adjacent to the glass was already frosted white.

Herein resides one of my greatest professional challenges. I’ve done this for twenty years and, along the way, have explored my limitations. At one time, I would have attempted almost anything at least once. Nowadays I am more seasoned and conservative in the practice of my art. Under circumstances such as these, my difficulty is simply masking my shock and surprise.