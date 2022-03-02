Contact

One wonders if Arce and Devin heard the hunters coming. Hunting chukar and pheasant in the canyon, the group moved closer, the dogs working ahead, stopping to point birds. There would have been the crash of guns, the shouts to the dogs, and to one another. The group came into view, shooting at a pair of chukar.

“It was getting toward the end of the day,” Carlson said. “A pair of chukars get up and the hunters swing with them. They go bang, bang, bang.”

That’s when Devin had enough. The pressure was too much. They were shooting at her now. She stood up, screaming, her hands above her head. The dogs and the guns; they had her. And then Arce stood up.

And the hunters were mad. Mad at Phil, who they thought should not let people camp out in his sagebrush. “Did we shoot her?” someone asked.

“Pretty quick, that couple starts walking to the left real slow,” Carlson said later. “They start holding hands. They start up over the hill.” This was when Pablo showed up.

Pablo Cisneros, a longtime employee of TREO Ranches, had seen the Jeep crossing the property. Thinking they were trespassers, he’d been trying to catch up with them.

Pablo drove up in the flatbed and jumped out. “You see the white Jeep Cherokee go up and down the hill? Up and down the hill. It don’t leave. That Jeep Cherokee, it still in the canyon. It don’t leave,” Cisneros said.

Carlson pointed. “You see those two people go up the hill?”

Pablo nodded. “Those two people were in the Jeep Cherokee. And I’m going up there and kick their ass.”

This was the moment Carlson spotted the black smoke up the canyon. To an eastern Oregon farmer, a potential grass fire was more important than a footrace with two trespassers.

Pablo headed up the hill toward Arce and Devin. Carlson turned toward the smoke. “Guys, we have to go put the fire out!”

On the back of Carlson’s flatbed rides a lemonade cask. With the lemonade and sweatshirts, they headed up the hill. The smoke was coal black and there was a little circle where the gas can had been. And then they saw the white Jeep. This was when the hunters made the connection.

“These guys are car thieves. We have to go get them.”

These were ordinary hunters. Not cops. Not detectives. Not a SWAT team. Guys from out of state, on their annual bird hunt in eastern Oregon. Like anyone with a hunting license in this corner of the state, they didn’t just have shotguns with them. They had brought along a few other guns, just in case they needed them.

And back came Pablo. As fast as he had run after Arce and Devin, he came back, still gasping for breath. “I catch them. They run. I run faster. They run faster. I caught them. But I got close. He’s a gang member.”

As soon as Pablo was close enough to see the neck tattoos, to see the obvious gang affiliation, he stopped.

One of the hunters took an optic-equipped AR-15 out of its case. Another belted on a handgun and strapped on a knife. Two opted for their bird hunting shotguns. One stayed with Carlson.

The hunter with the AR-15 jumped into his own pickup and his companions climbed into the bed.