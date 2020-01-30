Pistol Cartridge Semi-Auto Carbines

Ruger PC

Ruger’s new PC carbine was easier for me to accept at first sight. It instantly reminded me of my Russian PPSh-41 submachine gun. This was caused by the aluminum perforated shroud around the 16.12" barrel. Also it’s more traditional in magazine placement. Without looking, my left hand put the magazine out in front of the trigger guard where it belonged. Speaking of magazines, with the PC9 you have a choice; Ruger’s own 10- or 17-round ones or 9mm GLOCK magazines. An extra magazine well is included so PC9s can be adapted to either brand. The PC is also available in .40 S&W.



Three 0.5" stock-extender inserts come with each carbine. Stock length of pull is 12.5" so it can be increased to 14" with the extenders. The bolt knob and magazine release can be moved from one side to the other. PC9s are 1-1/4 lbs. heavier than Beretta Storms which I attribute to the barrel shroud. It should be noted Ruger’s website lists PC9s without the shroud and there are some stock color options. There’s also a new “chassis” stocked PC9 just released. Functioning is also by simple blow back.



The PC9’s issue sights pleased me. They would especially please me if I were a few years younger with the eyesight I used to have. They consist of a large “ghost ring” peep at rear with post front between protective wings. The rear sight is adjustable for elevation and windage and proper Allen wrenches are supplied.



Usually, when factory loaned firearms are sent to me for “testing” they arrive far from zeroed. To my surprise this PC9 hit precisely at point of aim at 25 yards. And it groups Federal 115-gr. FMJ factory loads in an inch or so at that distance. It was fired also at 100 yards but with my eyes I just couldn’t make the front sight focus. Also to my surprise when the carbine is brought to my shoulder quickly the post front and aperture rear are perfectly aligned. Keeping my steel dueling tree plates spinning with it was a cinch.



An innovation I like is the entire shrouded barrel can be removed quickly, and I mean in seconds. I’m no stranger to take-down Winchester lever guns but all this PC9 required for take down was to assure the gun is empty, lock the bolt back, press a button under the barrel, twist the barrel and shroud slightly and it’s apart! It also ran through several types of 9mm Parabellum factory loads with utter reliability. It’s also available chambered in .40 S&W.



I’m a “wood and steel” kind of guy but I’m honestly thinking seriously about buying this Ruger carbine instead of sending it back. If I do it’s going to get one of those Aimpoint sights for sure!



For more info:



www.beretta.com



www.aimpoint.com



www.ruger.com



Subscribe To American Handgunner