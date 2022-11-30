Pocket Power Carry

Why A Pocket Holster?

Carrying a gun in a pants or jacket pocket can be a perfectly good and safe carry method if done right. Most important above all, use a quality pocket holster — always. So, what does a good pocket holster do?

First and foremost, a pocket holster protects the trigger. Guns don’t “go off” as often reported in the news. Most any modern handgun requires a deliberate movement of the trigger. The pocket holster prevents this until you draw the gun and stick your finger in there.

A pocket holster also must keep your handgun oriented consistently in the pocket. If you go to draw your gun and it’s upside down in the pocket, you’re going to have a bad day.

A pocket holster must also allow a functional draw. This usually means the holster must have some means of staying put in your pocket while allowing your gun to come out freely. Some use shape to anchor inside the pocket, while others use texture to “stick” the holster inside the pocket.

Last, a good pocket holster will help hide your gun. While not so important with jacket or cargo-pocket carry, a holster should cover or break up the outline of your gun when in a pants pocket. If someone can read the serial number of your pocket revolver through your skinny jeans, you might want to consider a better holster.