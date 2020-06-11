Built on an anodized aluminum monolithic upper receiver and injection molded lower receiver, the 21.5" long and 3.25 lbs. Rebel .22 is perfectly proportioned for all shooters, including kids of both youth and adult age.
Under the forend of the upper receiver, a match-grade 8" barrel is topped with a faux suppressor device POF-USA calls an “Enhanced Pressure Device” for increased reliability, though the barrel is also for threaded 1/2x28 for those interested in plinking extra quietly. The skeletonized upper receiver also features a full-length Picatinny rail and M-LOK slots at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions for mounting optics, hand stops and other accessories.
Furniture is provided by Mission First Tactical, including the Engage V2 Pistol Grip, and the brand-new Battlelink Minimalist Pistol Stabilization Blade. After all, the Rebel .22 is classified as a pistol. Other features include an extended and ambidextrous magazine release and oversized charging handle, as well as MSR-style controls.
The Rebel .22 ships with a 10-round magazine and is compatible with Ruger 10/22-style magazines of all capacities.
POF-USA Rebel .22 Pistol
A Rebel with a cause
Throughout history, change has often been the byproduct of rebellion. And though change can be challenging, it can also be revolutionary. That’s what Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA) believes they’ve done with their new Rebel .22 sub gun.
Designed to “defy what the world believes a .22 LR can be,” POF-USA took the most popular rimfire magazine on the market — the Ruger 10/22 — and built a gun around it to create the ultimate plinker.
Rebel .22
A rimfire in the guise of a sub gun, the POF-USA Rebel .22 runs on a fine-tuned, semi-auto blowback operating system and is chambered in the most popular and affordable plinking cartridge, the .22 LR.
Designed to combine the standards of POF-USA quality and innovation with the fun of a sub gun, the Rebel .22 is engineered entertainment for training, plinking and competition. MSRP is $649.99.
For more info: www.pof-usa.com