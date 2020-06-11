Throughout history, change has often been the byproduct of rebellion. And though change can be challenging, it can also be revolutionary. That’s what Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA) believes they’ve done with their new Rebel .22 sub gun.

Designed to “defy what the world believes a .22 LR can be,” POF-USA took the most popular rimfire magazine on the market — the Ruger 10/22 — and built a gun around it to create the ultimate plinker.