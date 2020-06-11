Built on an anodized aluminum monolithic upper receiver and injection molded lower receiver, the 21.5" long and 3.25 lbs. Rebel .22 is perfectly proportioned for all shooters, including kids of both youth and adult age.

Under the forend of the upper receiver, a match-grade 8" barrel is topped with a faux suppressor device POF-USA calls an “Enhanced Pressure Device” for increased reliability, though the barrel is also for threaded 1/2x28 for those interested in plinking extra quietly. The skeletonized upper receiver also features a full-length Picatinny rail and M-LOK slots at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions for mounting optics, hand stops and other accessories.

Furniture is provided by Mission First Tactical, including the Engage V2 Pistol Grip, and the brand-new Battlelink Minimalist Pistol Stabilization Blade. After all, the Rebel .22 is classified as a pistol. Other features include an extended and ambidextrous magazine release and oversized charging handle, as well as MSR-style controls.

The Rebel .22 ships with a 10-round magazine and is compatible with Ruger 10/22-style magazines of all capacities.