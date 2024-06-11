Post OIS — The Long Game

Cases In Point

Cops in the academy and attorneys in law school are told, “Don’t discuss your cases in the press. Wait for it all to come out in court.” Unfortunately, recent decades have seen publicity-hungry and politically motivated prosecutors and money-hungry plaintiffs’ lawyers bringing cases against the evidence and loudly announcing at press conferences that whoever pulled the trigger was a hate-filled monster. The media goes with what it can get, and those are the only voices they hear to quote. It is human nature to believe that silence in the face of accusation is seen as a tacit admission of guilt. When the judge and jury finally do see all the evidence and exonerate the shooter, the public doesn’t get the full story unless they follow the trial, which very few do.

Now, the accused, who fired in legitimate self-defense and won in court, is still seen as the rogue killer cop or the vigilante racist executioner. Their victory in court is hollow when they and their families now live in a world conditioned by the mass media to hate them.

Don’t say to yourself, “Thank God I’m not a cop, and that will never happen to me.” It happens to armed citizens, too. Professor Anderson describes the George Zimmerman shooting of Trayvon Martin with a quote from the Martin family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump: “Trayvon Martin, a kid, has a bag of Skittles. (Zimmerman) had a 9mm gun. Trayvon Martin didn’t approach George Zimmerman; George Zimmerman approached Trayvon Martin.”

Totally overlooked is that irrefutable fact evidence at the trial of Martin’s unprovoked attack on Zimmerman convinced the jury to acquit. But Zimmerman has to live under an assumed name today, still owing a seven-figure legal bill he’ll never be able to pay. Police officers in similarly controversial shootings have suffered similar fates even after acquittal. Read I Can’t Breathe: How a Racial Hoax is Killing America by David Horowitz for a more lucid view of many of these controversial shootings, a lot of which have triggered riots that led to more deaths.