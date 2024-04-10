Practical Go-To Gear

When You Really Need A Light

By the time I made it over to Steve, it was dark. Steve had forgotten his flashlight, so I had the only means of illumination — Bushnell’s Tactical 1,500-lumen rechargeable flashlight. It’s fairly light, and the 1″-body diameter doesn’t take up much room in my pack. This flashlight features two settings, high and low, and uses one Bushnell 3350 Lithium battery or two CR123 batteries. The 1,500 lumens are bright, and fortunately, we found blood in the leaves not far from where Steve stated he shot the buck. His Encore pistol in 6.5×284 did a number on the buck, and we found him within 60 yards — thanks to a good light.

You might suggest we leave the deer overnight and make the recovery in the morning when we have good daylight. In my part of the country, if you leave a deer overnight, the coyotes will take advantage of the fresh meat, and the next morning, you will recover a clean rib cage, some bones, and hide. Your tasty venison will be demolished! You may not need a good light all the time, but when you need one — you really need one!

We loaded the buck and drove back to camp. After hanging the dandy 10-pointer on the skinning pole, we dived in and started skinning the deer. It was uncharacteristically warm, and we wanted to get this meat in a cooler in order to ice it down overnight. After working my way through college in a meat processing plant, guess who gets to do all the skinning? Now I needed a headlamp, another necessity. Earlier I had procured Bushnell’s Power 500-Lumen headlamp. The flexible headband can be easily adjusted. This light uses a power-lithium polymer battery or three AAA batteries. Loaded with practical features such as high, spot medium and spot low, you can adjust settings for whatever chore is at hand. It also comes with additional settings of flood high, flood low and red modes.