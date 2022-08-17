Practice For The Fight

Devil Is In The Details

Manipulation skills are important. Your weapon runs empty. You reload efficiently and get the weapon back into the fight without delay. There’s no time to think about how to reload, it just has to happen. Ditto for clearing malfunctions if they occur, and they will. These actions must be practiced until you can perform them in the dark, with someone attempting to kill you, and under short time constraints.

Use cover, which provides a physical barrier between you and the threat’s weapon, whenever possible, even when you think the fight is over. The threat attacks. While withdrawing you fire and he drops to the ground. Scanning, you notice a concrete block wall, so you move to get behind it. And just in time, because the threat’s “pardner” runs up, grabs his friend’s weapon and begins shooting at you.

When using cover there are a few principles we need to apply, keeping in mind there are exceptions to each of these tactics. When possible, create distance between you and the object you’re using for protection. This reduces the danger of being injured by fragmentation and debris created by incoming rounds. This distance also opens up your field of view, allowing you to see more of what’s going on in your environment. Creating this distance is often difficult because it’s completely contrary to our natural instincts; the closer we hug cover the safer we feel. This is a false sense of security. Remember, most objects in your environment offer a certain degree of protection, but they are not bullet proof. It doesn’t take that many pistol rounds, and even fewer high velocity rifle rounds, to punch a hole in a block wall. Don’t discount the value of concealment. While it doesn’t offer any ballistic protection, sometimes it can be effective. If they don’t know where you are the chances of them shooting at you are reduced.