Professional Fashion Guy

Male Fashion

My patient was a sixteen-year-old African-American teenager who came to see me in the company of his grandmother. The young man was a strapping lad who was tall, fit and handsome. His grandmother — by contrast — was remarkably compact.

This lady stood maybe five feet tall in her church shoes, but was clearly all business. The kid obviously didn’t want to be there, so she veritably frog-marched him up onto the exam table. I forget what his problem was, but I needed him to stand up.

As he arose, the young man thoughtlessly adjusted his trousers. In this case that meant his waistband was literally secured around his thighs such that his butt cheeks, clad solely in a pair of filmy boxers, were flapping around with some vigor. He looked like some kind of hulking prepubescent penguin.

With shocking speed the diminutive woman flew out of her chair and slapped him hard across the back of his head before shouting, “Pull your damn pants up, fool!”

That kid complied toot sweet. Though small, this woman was clearly accustomed to being obeyed. I found myself subconsciously checking the drawstring on my scrubs to ensure it was at the regulation spot around my navel. On some primal level I just didn’t want this shockingly vicious little woman after me.